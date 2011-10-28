* SEC seeking $96.4 million more in civil penalties
* Judge will rule on penalties by Nov. 7, he said
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Oct. 28 Convicted hedge fund tycoon
Raj Rajaratnam has already paid more than $63 million in
penalties, ordered by the judge who sentenced him two weeks ago
for insider trading, one of his lawyers said on Friday in New
York federal court.
Rajaratnam, 54, is going to prison for 11 years -- the
longest sentence recorded for an insider-trading case -- as the
central figure in a broad government crackdown using FBI phone
taps. He was convicted by a jury in May.
The lawyer, William White, was arguing before a different
Manhattan federal court judge on Friday over what civil
penalties the Galleon Group founder should now pay to the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the government's
market regulator.
Without disclosing Rajaratnam's net worth, White said that
since the Oct. 13 criminal sentencing proceeding, his client
had forfeited more than $53 million to the government and paid
a $10 million fine in addition.
The SEC is now seeking an additional $96.4 million in civil
penalties, an SEC lawyer told U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on
Friday.
Rakoff said he would consider Rajaratnam's ability to pay
in making his decision about the dollar amount of civil
penalties.
"I'm not a big fan of symbolic gestures," he said. "I'd
like there to be a reasonable possibility that it gets paid."
Rajaratnam is a multimillionaire whose Galleon hedge fund
managed $7 billion at its peak.
Rajaratnam's lawyers believe the punishments handed down by
Judge Richard Holwell in the criminal case were sufficient.
"The thrust of our argument is that it would be appropriate
to seek civil penalties if not for a criminal case where the
punishment was so significant here," White said in court.
Rakoff said he would make a ruling on the civil penalties
by Nov. 7. He said during the hearing that the insider-trading
statutes were written so that "you will lose your shirt if you
are caught," and "you are going to pay severely in monetary
terms."
The two sides agree that Rajaratnam is liable in the
parallel civil enforcement case, but Rakoff must decide for
what amount. He said that under the law, he can impose
penalties of $33 million, or double or triple that amount.
The regulator's counsel, Valerie Ann Szczepanik, told the
judge that Rajaratnam should pay civil penalties for years of
insider-trading, and noted that he lied to the SEC in a 2007
deposition. She said that he then "went back to Galleon and
continued his insider trading."
The case is SEC v Galleon Management et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-08811
(Reporting by Grant McCool; Editing by Gary Hill)