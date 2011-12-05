* Hedge fund founder goes to prison medical center
* Lost last-ditch bail bid pending appeal of phone taps
By Grant McCool
Dec 5 Hedge fund multimillionaire Raj
Rajaratnam began serving his 11-year prison sentence on Monday
- the longest on record for insider trading - at a former
military base near a small, leafy Massachusetts town.
The 54-year-old Galleon Group founder reported to the
prison about 40 miles northwest of Boston, at 12.43 p.m., said
Robert Lanza, a spokesman for the Federal Medical Center Devens
in Ayer, Massachusetts. He gave no further details.
The prison specializes in housing prisoners with long-term
medical needs. Rajaratnam is diabetic and is likely to soon
need a kidney transplant, according to court records presented
at his sentencing in Manhattan federal court in October.
The central figure in a broad government crackdown on
insider trading, Rajaratnam was convicted by a jury in May of
running a network of friends and associates who leaked
corporate secrets to him for years.
The sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard Holwell
was the longest on record for insider trading by one year.
Rajaratnam lost a last-ditch bid on Thursday to be allowed
to remain under house arrest in his luxury Manhattan apartment
while he appeals the U.S. government's use of phone taps to
gather evidence against him.
His lawyers argued the government violated his
constitutional rights to privacy and that the statute was not
designed for insider trading investigations. The appeals
process could take one year or more. Wiretaps are traditionally
used in investigations involving organized crime or drug
dealing, not Wall Street cases.
The financier, whose firm once managed $7 billion, will
lead a starkly different life at Devens, which covers about
600,000 square feet and was renovated to add a dozen buildings
in the mid-1990s at a cost of $78 million.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate handbook for Devens
shows a photograph of a complex bounded by lush green grass and
secluded by trees in bright fall colors.
The prison has more than 1,000 inmates on the
decommissioned military base of Fort Devens. The town of Ayer
had a population of about 7,400 in the 2010 U.S. Census.
Sri Lankan-born Rajaratnam's lawyers had asked the Bureau
of Prisons to assign him to Butner in North Carolina, which
also has a medical center. That prison is where swindler
Bernard Madoff is serving an effective life term.
Rajaratnam has paid $63.8 million in criminal penalties and
a judge ordered him to pay $92.8 million in a civil case
brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) director Rajat Gupta,
a former chief of consulting firm McKinsey & Co, has also been
charged with leaking tips to Rajaratnam. Gupta denies the
charges.
