UPDATE 2-Turkey transfers billions in major company stakes to sovereign wealth fund
* Companies will retain existing management (Adds share moves, board members, background)
NEW YORK Aug 16 Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam, who was found guilty of insider trading in May, on Tuesday lost a bid to have his conviction thrown out.
U.S. District Court Judge Richard Holwell denied Rajaratnam's renewed motion for a judgment of acquittal on five counts of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and nine counts of securities fraud. (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Companies will retain existing management (Adds share moves, board members, background)
LONDON, Feb 6 Investors sought clarity on Monday in the face of a host of economic and political uncertainties but gave the benefit of the doubt to shares and the dollar, lifting both.
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv