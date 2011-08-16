NEW YORK Aug 16 Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam, who was found guilty of insider trading in May, on Tuesday lost a bid to have his conviction thrown out.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Holwell denied Rajaratnam's renewed motion for a judgment of acquittal on five counts of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and nine counts of securities fraud. (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Gary Hill)