Oct 13 The following are some of the main
players in the insider-trading case of Galleon Group hedge fund
founder Raj Rajaratnam, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison
on Thursday in Manhattan federal court. [ID:nN1E79C0UO]
* Rajaratnam - A stock research analyst who founded
Galleon in New York in 1997. The fund managed about $7 billion
at his peak, specializing in technology stocks.
The Sri Lankan-born U.S. citizen is 54 and married with
three children. A onetime billionaire, he lives in an exclusive
neighborhood on Manhattan's East Side.
* Judge Richard Holwell - A New York native, known for his
calm and polite demeanor in court. He became a judge in 2003
after 32 years as a corporate lawyer at law firm White & Case.
He was nominated by President George W. Bush. Holwell made a
crucial ruling in November 2010 in the Rajaratnam case, denying
the fund manager's motion to suppress wiretaps from the trial.
Holwell presided over the two-month trial in which the jury
heard 45 recordings, many of them with Rajaratnam's voice
discussing secret corporate information.
* Prosecutors Jonathan Streeter, Reed Brodsky and Andrew
Michaelson - Streeter joined the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's
office in 2000 and Brodsky in 2004. Both are assistant U.S.
attorneys who have handled previous securities fraud cases.
Streeter led a case against Marc Dreier, a prominent lawyer
who pleaded guilty in 2009 to a $400 million fraud; Brodsky
prosecuted hedge fund manager Joseph Contorinis, which resulted
in a conviction for insider trading in 2010.
Michaelson investigated Galleon while working as a lawyer
at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and went on to
join the criminal case as a special assistant U.S. attorney.
* Roomy Khan - A former Galleon and Intel Corp (INTC.O)
employee. She taped conversations with Rajaratnam to help
prosecutors bring charges of insider trading. Rajaratnam's
lawyers attacked Khan's credibility because she had a prior
conviction for wire fraud in 2001 and they said she fabricated
evidence. Khan has yet to be sentenced after pleading guilty to
insider-trading related charges.
* Rajat Gupta - Friend of Rajaratnam and former director of
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and global head of the McKinsey
& Co consultancy.
The SEC suspended a civil lawsuit it filed against him. The
lawsuit had accused Gupta of tipping Rajaratnam about Warren
Buffett's plan to invest $5 billion in Goldman at the height of
the financial crisis.
Gupta denies any wrongdoing and has not been criminally
charged.
* Anil Kumar - Former senior partner at McKinsey & Co.
Pleaded guilty to sharing secrets about clients and receiving
$2 million in payments from his friend Rajaratnam. Kumar
testified against Rajaratnam at trial, along with another
friend, former Intel executive Rajiv Goel, and a former Galleon
employee, Adam Smith. They have all pleaded guilty and have not
yet been sentenced.
* FBI Special Agent B.J. Kang - Arrested Rajaratnam on Oct.
16, 2009 and oversaw the government's March 2008 application to
a federal judge to tap the phones of the fund manager and
others. Kang and a colleague, FBI Special Agent David Makol,
have also been at the forefront of investigations of so-called
expert network firms and consultants under suspicion of
providing company information to hedge funds.
The case is USA v Raj Rajaratnam, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, No. 09-01184.
(Reporting by Grant McCool; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)