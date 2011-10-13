* Declines invitation from court to speak at hearing
* Jury heard his voice repeatedly on FBI phone taps
* Rajaratnam draws 11 years in prison for insider trading
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Oct 13 When asked whether he had
anything to say before being sentenced to 11 years in prison
for insider trading, Raj Rajaratnam politely declined.
It was characteristic silence for the one-time billionaire
hedge fund founder, who chose not to testify in his defense
during his trial and has said almost nothing publicly since his
arrest two years ago.
Most prominent white collar convicts, from Martha Stewart
to Bernard Madoff, accept the opportunity to say something on
their own behalf before hearing their sentence, a last chance
to perhaps change a judge's mind about the length of a prison
term or show contrition.
On Thursday, Sri Lanka-born Rajaratnam, 54, lifted his
bulky six-foot frame out of a leather chair to stand in the
Manhattan federal courtroom, and said: "No, thank you, Your
Honor."
From the time of his Oct. 16, 2009 arrest on insider
trading charges that stunned Wall Street, to Judge Richard
Holwell handing him his sentence nearly two years to the day
later, Rajaratnam kept his public silence.
Rajaratnam's sentencing lasted about 80 minutes. His wife
Asha, who did not attend his trial or other court appearances,
stared ahead expressionless from the third row of the public
seats.
When the sentence was delivered, Rajaratnam and three of
his lawyers, all wearing dark suits, stood in the courtroom.
After Judge Holwell announced the sentence plus a $10 million
fine and $53.8 million forfeiture, the fund manager and his
defense team sat down without a word or gesture.
At the end of the hearing, defense lawyer Terence Lynam put
his right hand on Rajaratnam's left shoulder and the one-time
high-flying money manager looked at him glumly.
At his trial, which ended in May with his conviction on 14
criminal charges, the jury heard his voice over and over again
on dozens of phone calls secretly recorded by the FBI, the
linchpin of the government's evidence.
Rajaratnam, whose now shuttered hedge fund was once one of
the world's largest with $7 billion under management, plans to
appeal the use of phone taps and his conviction.
Many other defendants, like celebrity homemaker Stewart and
Enron's Jeffrey Skilling, take the opportunity at their
sentencing to make a plea for leniency or to express remorse.
Madoff, who was sentenced to 150 years for orchestrating
the biggest financial fraud in history that ruined thousands of
investors, apologized at his June 2009 proceeding. "Nothing I
can say will correct the things that I have done," he said.
Lawyers not involved in Rajaratnam's case said it was
always an individual choice whether or not a defendant should
speak at sentencing and it is not always recommended.
"There's no script in a sentencing. Every sentencing is
different," said Jonathan New, a former federal prosecutor now
at law firm Baker Hostetler. "In this case, they decided having
Raj stand up and say something would not have made a difference
one way the other."
The case is USA v Raj Rajaratnam et al, U.S. District Court
for the Southern District of New York, No. 09-01184.
(Additional reporting by Basil Katz and Andrew Longstreth;
Editing by Tim Dobbyn)