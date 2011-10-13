* Prosecutors had sought as much as nearly 25 years
NEW YORK, Oct 13 Raj Rajaratnam, a self-made
hedge fund tycoon convicted in the biggest Wall Street trading
scandal in a generation, was ordered to serve 11 years in
prison, the longest sentence ever in an insider-trading case
but far less than prosecutors sought.
Thursday's sentencing caps a prosecution, marked by secret
wiretaps of Rajaratnam and his associates, that shocked the
investment world. The Sri Lanka-born fund manager once stood
atop a $7 billion New York hedge fund, but was found guilty of
running a network of informants who supplied him with corporate
secrets.
The sentence was lighter than the 19-1/2 year minimum term
that prosecutors had sought, and was only slightly more than
the 10 years handed down recently to a former Rajaratnam
employee at the now-shuttered Galleon Group hedge fund.
The judge, in rejecting calls for a tougher sentence, said
Rajaratnam, 54, faces "imminent kidney failure" due to advanced
diabetes. He referred to a report from the defense describing
Rajaratnam's doctors as recommending dialysis soon. The report
said the doctors had begun the process for obtaining a kidney
transplant.
"Prison creates a more intense form of punishment for
critically ill prisoners," U.S. District Judge Richard Holwell
said. He added, however, that illness does not provide "a
get-out-of-jail-free card."
The judge also cited the multimillionaire's charitable work
including helping victims of natural disasters in Sri Lanka,
Pakistan and in the United States.
Rajaratnam, standing with his lawyers and looking straight
ahead, was expressionless after hearing the sentence. Before
the judge announced his ruling, Rajaratnam said "No thank you,
Your Honor," when asked if he wanted to make a statement.
Rajaratnam's lawyers, whose client showed no obvious signs
of poor health during the 80-minute hearing on Thursday, have
said that a long prison term would amount to a death sentence.
MADOFF'S PRISON RECOMMENDED
The judge granted Rajaratnam's request to recommend he be
sent to a prison in Butner, North Carolina, best known for
housing Ponzi scheme operator Bernard Madoff, who is serving a
life term. The prison, whose inmates range from white-collar
offenders to child molesters and gang members, has a hospital.
Rajaratnam was the key figure of a sprawling criminal case,
unveiled in October 2009, that touched some of America's top
companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), Intel Corp
(INTC.O), IBM (IBM.N) and the elite McKinsey & Co consultancy.
Prosecutors have placed him in a dubious pantheon of Wall
Street power players such as takeover specialist Ivan Boesky
and junk bond financier Michael Milken, principal figures in a
mid-1980s insider-trading case. Both men served about two years
in prison.
Rajaratnam's actions were "brazen, pervasive and
egregious," Assistant U.S. Attorney Reed Brodsky said in court
on Thursday, urging for the maximum punishment.
Holwell also decried Rajaratnam's offenses, saying "the
government is absolutely correct that insider trading is an
assault on the free markets that are a fundamental element of
our democratic society."
Rajaratnam was ordered to surrender on Nov. 28. The judge
rejected his request to remain under house arrest at his luxury
Manhattan apartment while he pursues an appeal over the
legality of the wiretaps.
Federal inmates typically must serve at least 85 percent of
their terms before being eligible for release.
Rajaratnam's wife, Asha, who has never attended court in
the two years since his arrest, sat in the third row of the
courtroom's public seats while the judge imposed sentence.
Rajaratnam was convicted in May on 14 charges of securities
fraud and conspiracy. He did not testify in his own defense at
his two-month trial, but his voice was heard repeatedly on the
45 recorded phone calls played for the jury.
The judge also fined him $10 million and ordered him to
forfeit $53.8 million, which Holwell said approximated the
illegal profits and avoided losses from the trading scheme.
The Galleon case sent shock waves through Wall Street and
the hedge fund industry, where traders can try to get an edge
at all costs. Prosecutors say Rajaratnam and others crossed the
line by pumping corporate insiders for corporate earnings or
details of mergers that had not yet been announced.
The investigation featured extensive use of secret FBI
phone taps. Such tactics usually are reserved for Mafia and
drug trafficking investigations.
The case has been a major victory for the Justice
Department. Out of 26 people, including traders, lawyers,
executives and consultants charged in the case, 25 have pleaded
guilty or were convicted at trial of supplying or trading on
illicit stock tips. One is at large.
"We can only hope that this case will be the wake-up call
we said it should be when Mr. Rajaratnam was arrested,"
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement.
One conspirator caught on the phone taps was Danielle
Chiesi, a former high school beauty queen who became a hedge
fund trader at New Castle Funds.
"They're gonna guide down," Chiesi told Rajaratnam on a
July 24, 2008 recording of them discussing Akamai Technologies
Inc's (AKAM.O) full-year outlook. "I just got a call from my
guy. I played him like a finely tuned piano."
At the trial, several of Rajaratnam's former friends and
associates, including former McKinsey consultant Anil Kumar and
former Intel executive Rajiv Goel, testified against him.
Goldman Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein also testified that
disclosure of boardroom talks to Rajaratnam by a Goldman board
member went against the bank's confidentiality policies.
Insider-trading defendants often get sentences lower than
what is prescribed in federal guidelines, out of the view that
their crime is less harmful than other types of misdeeds.
Judges have handed down some tough insider-trading
sentences recently. A former Galleon employee, stock trader Zvi
Goffer, 34, was sentenced last month to 10 years in prison. In
a 2008 case, former Credit Suisse investment banker Hafiz
Naseem also was sentenced to 10 years.
Rajaratnam drew only a slightly longer term.
"I think it's a fair sentence," said Thomas Dewey, a
defense attorney at law firm Dewey Pegno & Kramarsky. The judge
"balanced the seriousness of the crime and the need for
deterrence with his medical issues and the good works Raj has
done to come out at the right place."
Rajaratnam founded Galleon in 1997 and built it into one of
the world's largest hedge funds. Galleon made all of its
investors whole when it was wound down after his arrest.
