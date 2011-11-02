* David Plate to serve three years' probation - Judge
* Pled guilty and testified at trial of ringleader
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, Nov 2 A former stock trader whose
guilty plea and trial testimony proved important in U.S.
prosecutors winning the conviction of a ringleader in the
Galleon insider trading case was handed a non-prison sentence
on Wednesday.
David Plate, 36, testified in May at the trial of former
Galleon employee Zvi Goffer and two other associates who were
convicted by a federal jury in New York. Plate told the jury
that Goffer gave prepaid phones to him and others to discuss
purported corporate secrets.
Plate testified that he destroyed his phone when he heard
on Oct. 16, 2009, about the arrest of Galleon Group hedge fund
founder Raj Rajaratnam, the central figure in a broad
government crackdown on insider trading.
Much of the evidence was gathered using FBI phone taps.
Rajaratnam was convicted in May at a separate trial and
sentenced on Oct. 13 to serve 11 years in prison, the longest
custodial term recorded for insider trading.
Sullivan sentenced Zvi Goffer to 10 years imprisonment in
September. The two other associates -- Goffer's brother
Emmanuel Goffer and Michael Kimelman -- were sentenced to three
years and 2 -1/2 years respectively.
"You were the least culpable in this conspiracy, and by a
wide margin," U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan told Plate
at Wednesday's proceeding when he sentenced him to three years
probation, including six months house arrest. "There was no
witness who was more important than you among the
cooperators."
The judge ordered Plate, who made profits in trading on
inside tips while at Schottenfeld Group LLC in New York, to
forfeit $289,000.
Plate stood in court and told the judge that he was working
every day "to try and right the wrongs." He said he had
accumulated significant debt to friends and family "for taking
such a cowardly and unlawful shortcut."
Plate, the Goffer brothers, Kimelman and others were all
arrested on Nov. 5, 2009, just weeks after the Rajaratnam
charges shook up the lightly regulated hedge fund industry.
The case is USA v Zvi Goffer et al, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York, No. 10-00056.
(Reporting by Grant McCool; Editing by Gary Hill)