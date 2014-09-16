LONDON, Sept 16 British builder Galliford Try
said its chief executive Greg Fitzgerald would retire
no later than the end of 2015, and its board had begun a process
to appoint his successor after 33 years at the company.
The announcement came as the group posted a 28 percent rise
in pretax profit to 95.2 million pounds for the year to
end-June.
"As our full-year results announced today demonstrate, the
group is in great shape, with a strong management team, and very
well equipped for the future," he said.
