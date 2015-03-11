Lego owner seeks more investments in renewables -CEO
March 28 Denmark's KIRKBI A/S, the family holding company behind toy maker Lego, wants to expand its renewable energy investments, Chief Executive Soren Thorup Sorensen told Reuters on Tuesday.
March 11 Galliford Try Plc
* Reaches close on £186 million in education contracts
* Has reached financial close with the Education Funding Agency (EFA) over the Priority School Building Programme (PSBP) batch for North East England and with Flintshire Council for the Holywell Learning Campus in North Wales. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 28 Russian diamond miner Alrosa is not interested in buying Canada's Dominion Diamond Corp , Alrosa's Chief Executive Sergey Ivanov said on Tuesday.