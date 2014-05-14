LONDON May 14 Construction and housebuilding
firm Galliford Try said it was on track to beat profit
forecasts for its financial year as Britain's housing market
takes off, boosting its house prices more than expected in
spring.
Galliford, updating on the four and a half months since
January, said on Wednesday it expects to report profits not less
than 92 million pounds ($154.91 million) for the twelve months
to the end of June, higher than a current analyst consensus
forecast of 89.7 million pounds.
($1 = 0.5939 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Neil Maidment)