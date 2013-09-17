LONDON, Sept 17 Construction and housebuilding
firm Galliford Try reported a 17 percent rise in full
year pretax profit, boosted by higher housebuilding margins, and
said its prospects for the coming year were encouraging.
Galliford Try said on Tuesday pretax profit for the year to
the end of June rose to 74.1 million pounds ($118 million) from
63.1 million pounds. Group revenues, which excludes joint
venture revenue of 92.1 million pounds, fell 2 percent to 1.47
billion pounds.
The company also raised its dividend payment by 23 percent
to 37 pence per share.
"We have made excellent progress as a group in the financial
year and delivered a record profit before tax," Chief Executive
Greg Fitzgerald said.
"Both businesses are, against a background of some labour
and supply challenges, maximising production to respond to
strengthening customer demand and improved conditions. The board
is optimistic that the improved opportunities being experienced
will continue through into 2014."
Operating margins in housebuilding, which accounts for just
over 40 percent of Galliford's business, rose 11 percent to 13.1
percent following a strategy of buying land cheaply during the
financial crisis in south and south east England.
Housebuilding sales currently reserved, contracted or
completed are up 16 percent to 405 million pounds, thanks to
government schemes to support struggling buyers and greater
mortgage availability, it said.
Construction, which makes up 62 percent of the business,
posted a weaker margin of 1.7 percent which was in line with its
expectations, it said, adding that there were signs of an
improving market. The unit has a orderbook of 1.7 billion pounds
and 87 percent of current year's planned revenue has been
secured.
Separately, housebuilder Crest Nicholson said its
reservation rates over the period since May 1 were up 46 percent
compared to the same period in 2012 and that it remained on
track to deliver its planned production output in 2013.