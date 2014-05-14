(Adds detail, background)
LONDON May 14 Construction and housebuilding
firm Galliford Try said it was on track to beat profit
forecasts for its financial year, helped by gains in British
house prices in a strengthening market.
Galliford, updating on the four and a half months since
January, said on Wednesday it expects to report profits not less
than 92 million pounds ($155 million) for the 12 months to the
end of June, higher than a current analyst consensus forecast of
89.7 million pounds.
British housebuilders have enjoyed strong sales and sharp
rises in their share prices over the past year after government
schemes to support cash-strapped buyers shored up demand for
their homes and triggered a wider recovery in sentiment.
Larger rival Taylor Wimpey on Tuesday increased its
profitability targets citing the strong British housing market.
Galliford said a record 1 billion pounds worth of house
sales were reserved, contracted or completed in the period from
January 1 to May 13.
Its construction business was also performing well, growing
its order book to 1.3 billion pounds from 1.25 billion, and
seeing more opportunities.
The company did however caution that growth was limited by
supply issues.
"All of our businesses, in common with the industry,
continue to experience challenging production conditions, with
supply of both labour and materials constrained by strong
demand; however these conditions are stabilising and we continue
to manage them proactively," it said in the statement.
Shares in Galliford, which have gained 26 percent over the
last twelve months, closed at 1,183 pence, valuing the FTSE 250
firm at 976 million pounds.
($1 = 0.5939 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Neil Maidment and Paul
Sandle)