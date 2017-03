LONDON, June 5 Galliford Try Plc

* Re contract

* Appointed as a framework contractor to both lots 1 and 2 of midlands highway alliance framework

* Framework lots have a current project combined value of up to £261 million, over initial three year term

* Midlands highway alliance retains an option to extend framework for a further year in march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)