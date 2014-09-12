Sept 12 Galliford Try Plc

* Appointed by Southern Water as a delivery partner for its amp6 framework

* Contract value is £430 million and appointment is anticipated to be worth approximately £215 million to Galliford Try

* Design and build framework will commence in 2015 and run until 2020, with an option to extend a further five years to 2025