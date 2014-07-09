July 9 Galliford Try Plc

* Profit before tax is expected to be at upper end of analysts' current range of £92.8 - £95.2 million

* Business continues to deliver revenues in excess of levels pre 2008

* Construction business is experiencing increased levels of new opportunities across all divisions.

* Improved order book of £1.4 billion