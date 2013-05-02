LONDON May 2 Galliford Try PLC :
* Galliford Try announces building projects in Manchester
totalling £36.5
million
* RED Property Services has appointed Galliford Try to
construct the £13.3 million Old Trafford Supporters Club hotel
* Galliford Try has concluded an agreement with The Carlyle
Group and its joint venture partners Nikal and Abstract
Securities to build the second stage of the Soapworks project in
a £12.5 million contract.
* Muse Developments has contracted Galliford Try to deliver
the sixth phase of the Smithfield residential project in Salford