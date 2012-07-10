July 10 British homebuilder Galliford Try Plc
sold more homes at higher prices in its private
housebuilding segment for the full year, largely benefiting from
its focus on the south of England, and said the UK housing
market has been stable.
Completions including those from joint ventures rose 40
percent to 3,039 units during the year. Of these, private
housebuilding represented 2,272 units.
In private housebuilding, the average price was 250,000
pounds ($388,100) per unit, up from 227,000 pounds a year
earlier.
The company benefited in particular from the south-east of
England where the economy remained resilient, Galliford said.
The residential property market in London and south-east
England has remained robust. But conditions in the rest of the
country remain challenging, largely due to tight mortgage
financing amid a tough economic environment.
Galliford said its total landbank increased to 10,500 plots,
compared with 10,250 plots last year, with a greater
concentration of plots in the south-east of England.
($1 = 0.6442 British pounds)
