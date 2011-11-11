* Says housebuilding sales up 38 pct

* Says sales prices in line with expectations

Nov 11 Home builder Galliford Try reported higher sales as encouraging volumes experienced during autumn continued into recent weeks, and said cancellation rates were below the long-term average.

The company said house sales -- reserved, contracted or completed -- were 430 million pounds in the four months to Nov. 10, and cancellation levels were at 16 percent.

"Although the economic outlook remains uncertain, we have been encouraged by the performance of our housebuilding business as its growth plan comes to fruition during this financial year," Chief Executive Greg Fitzgerald said in a statement.

Sales prices have been in line with expectations during the current financial year, Galliford said.

British house prices were 1.8 percent lower in the three months to October, compared with the previous year's period, mortgage lender Halifax said earlier this week.

Galliford Try's construction unit order book fell and stood at 1.6 billion pounds.

In July, UK housebuilders said they saw signs that the housing market was proving more resilient than many feared due partly to pent-up demand from people who need to move house despite mortgages still being tough to obtain.

Shares in Galliford closed at 473.5 pence on Thursday valuing the company at 387.6 million pounds. (Reporting by Suzannah Benjamin in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)