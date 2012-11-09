* Sales in private homebuilding unit up 7 pct in
summer-autumn period
* Says well positioned for growth
LONDON Nov 9 British construction company
Galliford Try Plc posted growth in its private
homebuilding division during the autumn season, buoyed by a
robust property market in south-east England.
Total sales reserved, contracted or completed were up 7
percent up 460 million pounds ($734 million) for the period from
July 1 to Nov. 8, the company said on Friday.
"The autumn selling season was encouraging and our
construction business won a number of key projects during the
period," Chief Executive Greg Fitzgerald said in a trading
statement.
"Overall the group is well positioned to deliver further
profitable growth in the current financial year and beyond."
The company said the total order book for its construction
division was flat at 1.6 billion pounds.
The company is part of a consortium selected to deliver over
500 million pounds of public sector infrastructure projects
across south west Scotland.
Shares in the company, which have risen 16 percent in the
last three months, were down 0.2 percent to 723.5 pence by 0844
GMT.