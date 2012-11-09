* Sales in private homebuilding unit up 7 pct in summer-autumn period

* Says well positioned for growth

LONDON Nov 9 British construction company Galliford Try Plc posted growth in its private homebuilding division during the autumn season, buoyed by a robust property market in south-east England.

Total sales reserved, contracted or completed were up 7 percent up 460 million pounds ($734 million) for the period from July 1 to Nov. 8, the company said on Friday.

"The autumn selling season was encouraging and our construction business won a number of key projects during the period," Chief Executive Greg Fitzgerald said in a trading statement.

"Overall the group is well positioned to deliver further profitable growth in the current financial year and beyond."

The company said the total order book for its construction division was flat at 1.6 billion pounds.

The company is part of a consortium selected to deliver over 500 million pounds of public sector infrastructure projects across south west Scotland.

Shares in the company, which have risen 16 percent in the last three months, were down 0.2 percent to 723.5 pence by 0844 GMT.