Sept 18 British construction company Galliford Try Plc reported an 80 percent rise in profit for the fiscal year helped by the performance of its housebuilding segment, and said it was confident of further growth.

The company, which also takes up government infrastructure projects, said its construction segment has already secured 82 percent of its projected workload for 2013.

The division has orders worth 1.65 billion pounds ($2.68 billion).

Pretax profit rose to 63.1 million pounds for the year ended June 30, from 35.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17 percent to 1.5 billion pounds.

Housebuilding margins rose to 11.8 percent from 8.1 percent a year earlier, but construction margins fell to 2 percent from 2.4 percent.

Galliford raised its final dividend to 21 pence per share from 11.5 pence a year earlier.

The FTSE 250 company's shares, which have risen 39 percent this year, closed at 672 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.