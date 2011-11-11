LISBON Nov 11 Portuguese oil company Galp
Energia said on Friday its deal with China's Sinopec
to sell a 30 percent stake in Galp's Brazilian unit for $3.5
billion will fully fund its part of costly but highly lucrative
projects in the South American country.
"This capital increase significantly strengthens Galp
Energia's capital structure, fully securing its funding needs
for the future expansion and development of its upstream
activities in Brazil," Galp said in a statement.
Galp, largely a refiner and a newcomer into the world of big
oil, needed to raise the money to finance its part in the
development of massive oil fields in Brazil's so-called subsalt
region -- site of the largest oil discovery in the Americas for
more than 30 years.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)