LISBON Oct 21 A new well in Brazil's offshore,
subsalt BM-S-24 block has struck oil, indicating connectivity
with the large Jupiter find 26 km away, Portuguese oil company
Galp said on Monday.
Galp holds a 20 percent stake in the block, the rest being
owned by Brazil's state oil giant Petrobras.
The new well, in water depth of over 2.2 km and with a total
final depth of 5,765 metres, is known as Bracuhy and lies to the
northeast of the Jupiter well.
"Samples collected from the new well confirmed the same
fluids discovered in the first Jupiter well, and in the
extension well known as Jupiter NE, indicating connectivity
between Bracuhy and Jupiter areas ... Besides the gas cap and
condensates, the well identified an oil gross column of around
100 metres," Galp said.
