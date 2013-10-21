LISBON Oct 21 A new well in Brazil's offshore, subsalt BM-S-24 block has struck oil, indicating connectivity with the large Jupiter find 26 km away, Portuguese oil company Galp said on Monday.

Galp holds a 20 percent stake in the block, the rest being owned by Brazil's state oil giant Petrobras.

The new well, in water depth of over 2.2 km and with a total final depth of 5,765 metres, is known as Bracuhy and lies to the northeast of the Jupiter well.

"Samples collected from the new well confirmed the same fluids discovered in the first Jupiter well, and in the extension well known as Jupiter NE, indicating connectivity between Bracuhy and Jupiter areas ... Besides the gas cap and condensates, the well identified an oil gross column of around 100 metres," Galp said.

(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)