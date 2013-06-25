LISBON, June 25 Portugal's oil and gas company
Galp has agreed to sell a 5 percent stake in Spain's CLH
to Canada's British Columbia Investment Management Corp for 111
million euros ($145.13 million), the Portuguese company said on
Tuesday.
CLH, whose full name is Compania Logistica de Hidrocarburos,
is a fuel and oil storage and transportation company.
"This transaction falls within the objective to monetise
non-core assets and to focus on the development of Galp's
exploration and production portfolio," Galp wrote in a statement
published on market regulator CMVM (www.cmvm.pt).
BBVA acted as financial advisor to Galp Energia, it said.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
(Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Andrei Khalip)