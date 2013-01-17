LISBON Jan 17 Portuguese oil company Galp
Energia expects its new diesel unit that will make
Portugal a net diesel exporter to reach maximum capacity this
quarter after it started commercial output at its Sines refinery
on Jan. 10.
It said the hydrocracker, which can process up to 43,000
barrels of vacuum gasoil per day, is operating "at normal
processing conditions, having already reached a commercial
production level with a utilisation rate above 60 percent."
"Production stabilisation at the maximum capacity is
expected during the current quarter," Galp said in a statement
issued late on Wednesday.
Net exports of diesel will help Portugal reduce its trade
deficit as the country struggles through its worst recession
since the 1970s, from which it hopes to emerge next year.
Galp said the upgrade, which cost 1.4 billion euros ($1.9
billion), will allow it to improve refining margins from this
quarter and boost the refining system's profitability.
The 220,000 bpd Sines refinery near Lisbon will retain its
overall capacity as the rise in diesel output is at the expense
of other products, mainly fuel oil.
Trading sources said earlier the unit will allow Portugal to
export around 1 million tonnes of diesel per year outside of
Iberia, with roughly the same amount allocated to the Iberian
market from the new production.
Galp's middle distillates output in 2011 was 4.5 million
tonnes and is expected to rise by 2.5 million tonnes with the
Sines conversion alone. Galp's second refinery, Matosinhos, has
also undergone a conversion but on a much smaller scale.
Spain recently became a diesel exporter after multiple
refinery upgrades and a drop in domestic demand.
($1 = 0.7521 euros)
