LISBON Oct 28 Portuguese fuel and oil company
Galp Energia posted on Friday a slightly
sharper-than-expected 34 percent fall in adjusted third-quarter
net profit, after refining margins fell and product sales
weakened due to a recession at home.
Galp said in a statement the profit, adjusted to reflect
changes in the company's stocks of crude, totalled 61 million
euros ($86.3 million).
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 1 percent to 221 million euros.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, an
adjusted net profit of 65 million euros and EBITDA of 222
million euros.
Galp's refining margin slumped nearly 60 percent in the
quarter from a year earlier to $0.9 per barrel, Galp said.
Galp, which is largely a refiner and a fledgling crude
producer, has said previously its sales of oil products dipped
2.4 percent in the quarter as refining volumes slid almost 10
percent, even as oil production rose.
($1 = 0.707 Euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)