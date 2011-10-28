LISBON Oct 28 Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp Energia posted on Friday a slightly sharper-than-expected 34 percent fall in adjusted third-quarter net profit, after refining margins fell and product sales weakened due to a recession at home.

Galp said in a statement the profit, adjusted to reflect changes in the company's stocks of crude, totalled 61 million euros ($86.3 million).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 1 percent to 221 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, an adjusted net profit of 65 million euros and EBITDA of 222 million euros.

Galp's refining margin slumped nearly 60 percent in the quarter from a year earlier to $0.9 per barrel, Galp said.

Galp, which is largely a refiner and a fledgling crude producer, has said previously its sales of oil products dipped 2.4 percent in the quarter as refining volumes slid almost 10 percent, even as oil production rose. ($1 = 0.707 Euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)