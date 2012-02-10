LISBON Feb 10 Portuguese fuel and oil
company Galp Energia posted on Friday a
higher-than-expected adjusted fourth-quarter net profit that
doubled from a year earlier as higher crude prices and volumes
of natural gas sold offset a fall in refining margins.
Galp said in a statement the profit, adjusted to reflect
changes in the company's stocks of crude, totalled 79 million
euros ($105.1 million).
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 20 percent to 212 million euros.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, an
adjusted net profit of 66 million euros and EBITDA of 205
million euros.
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)