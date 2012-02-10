* Refining margin slumps to zero from $2.3/bbl
* EBITDA, revenues rise as prices jump
(Adds refining margins, other details)
LISBON Feb 10 Portuguese fuel and oil
company Galp Energia posted a higher-than-expected
fourth-quarter net profit that doubled from a year earlier as
higher crude prices and volumes of natural gas sold offset a
steep fall in refining margins.
Galp, which is largely a refiner and a fledgling crude
producer, said on Friday it expected refining margins to recover
this quarter while gas volumes should also increase.
But it also expected Portugal's austerity and recession amid
a debt crisis to continue to weigh on oil product sales at home.
Galp said profit, adjusted to reflect changes in the
company's stocks of crude, totalled 79 million euros ($105
million). Revenues rose 21 percent to 4.38 billion euros.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) rose 20 percent to 212 million euros.
For the whole of 2011, however, net profit fell 18 percent
to 251 million euros due to lower refining margins and lower
volumes of oil products sold in Portugal and Spain, both hit by
the sovereign debt crisis and implementing painful austerity
measures.
It said the Portuguese market for oil products contracted 7
percent last year.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average a
fourth-quarter net profit of 66 million euros and EBITDA of 205
million euros.
Galp's refining margin slumped to practically zero in the
last quarter of 2011 from $2.3 per barrel a year earlier,
following international trends, the company said.
Average crude oil working interest production rose 7.5
percent to 21,600 barrels per day in the fourth quarter. Natural
gas sales rose nearly 6 percent to 1.4 billion cubic metres.
Oil prices jumped by over 25 percent and gas prices
increased over 8 percent from a year earlier.
Galp said oil working interest production should reach
around 22,000 barrels per day, with lower output in Angola
expected to be "more than offset by rising production in Brazil
with the connection of a fourth producing well to the FPSO
Cidade de Angra dos Reis scheduled for March 2012."
($1 = 0.7517 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip, Editing by Mark Potter)