Oct 15 Galp Energia SA :
* Company says FPSO Cidade Mangaratiba began operations on
Oct. 14, having started the commercial production of Iracema
South area (in the pre-salt Santos basin) ahead of schedule
* FPSO Cidade Mangaratiba has the capacity to daily process
up to 150,000 barrels of oil and 8 million cubic metres of
natural gas and has a storage capacity of 1.6 million of barrels
of oil
* The first well to be connected to the platform has a
potential to produce more than 30,000 barrels per day and
production plateau is expected by the first half of 2016
* Galp Energia, through its subsidiary Petrogal Brasil, owns
a 10 pct stake in the consortium that explores Block BM-S-11,
while Petrobras holds a 65 pct stake and the BG Group
25 pct
Source text: bit.ly/1wErKbR
Further company coverage: