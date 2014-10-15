Oct 15 Galp Energia SA :

* Company says FPSO Cidade Mangaratiba began operations on Oct. 14, having started the commercial production of Iracema South area (in the pre-salt Santos basin) ahead of schedule

* FPSO Cidade Mangaratiba has the capacity to daily process up to 150,000 barrels of oil and 8 million cubic metres of natural gas and has a storage capacity of 1.6 million of barrels of oil

* The first well to be connected to the platform has a potential to produce more than 30,000 barrels per day and production plateau is expected by the first half of 2016

* Galp Energia, through its subsidiary Petrogal Brasil, owns a 10 pct stake in the consortium that explores Block BM-S-11, while Petrobras holds a 65 pct stake and the BG Group 25 pct

