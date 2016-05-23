MADRID May 23 Spanish antitrust body CNMC said on Monday it had fined the Spanish arm of Portugal's Galp Energia 400,000 euros ($448,280) for abusing consumer rights.

The CNMC said it had received a number of complaints since mid-2012 of company representatives changing users' power supplier to Galp without the consumers' consent.

The fine also related to Galp's practise of charging consumers to use some of the group's customer care phone lines.

Galp has two months to the appeal the fine, the CNMC said.

