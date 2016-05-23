Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MADRID May 23 Spanish antitrust body CNMC said on Monday it had fined the Spanish arm of Portugal's Galp Energia 400,000 euros ($448,280) for abusing consumer rights.
The CNMC said it had received a number of complaints since mid-2012 of company representatives changing users' power supplier to Galp without the consumers' consent.
The fine also related to Galp's practise of charging consumers to use some of the group's customer care phone lines.
Galp has two months to the appeal the fine, the CNMC said.
($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)