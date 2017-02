LISBON Oct 20 Portuguese energy company Galp has made a giant natural gas find offshore Mocambique which could reach 425 billion cubic metres of gas, the company said on Thursday.

The find was made with a consortium that is led by Italy's Eni .

GALP SAYS MAKES BIG FIND OF NATURAL GAS IN MOCAMBIQUE GALP SAYS GAS FIND COULD REACH AT LEAST 15 TCF OF GAS