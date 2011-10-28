* Net profit 61 mln euros vs forecast 65 mln

* Refining margins seen improving

* Recession to keep hurting sales

* Stock up as Brazil stake sale seen next month (Adds Brazilian update, analyst, background)

By Andrei Khalip

LISBON, Oct 28 Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp posted a 34 percent fall in third-quarter profits on Friday after outages at its refineries cut crude processing volumes and margins and as the country's recession weighed.

However, the company said it expected to conclude the sale next month of a stake in its Brazilian unit, which is designed to raise at least 2 billion euros to help finance its share of developing new offshore prospects and reduce Galp's reliance on its downstream refining and marketing business.

JP Morgan Cazenove analysts reaffirmed their "overweight" recommendation on Galp shares in a research note after the results, with the focus still on Brazil, where the Lula/Cernambi deepwater project is expected to bring a big boost to Galp's oil and gas production in the coming years.

The fall in the third-quarter net profit to 61 million euros ($86 million), adjusted to reflect changes in the company's stocks of crude, came despite a rise in oil production and prices from a year earlier.

Galp blamed the shutdown of some units in both the Sines and Matosinhos refineries, and a decrease in refining margins as the key reasons for the fall.

It also warned that fuel sales were likely to weaken further this year due to debt-laden Portugal's austerity programme that is causing an economic contraction, but expected its refining margins in the fourth quarter to be positively impacted by an upgrade of its Matosinhos refinery.

Galp's refining margin slumped nearly 60 percent in the quarter from a year ago to $0.90 per barrel, "reflecting softer margins in international markets", the company said. Still, the margin improved from the second-quarter margin of $0.6.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slipped 1 percent to 221 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast an adjusted net profit of 65 million euros and EBITDA of 222 million.

Galp said its sales of oil products slipped 2.6 percent in the quarter as refining volumes slid almost 10 percent, even as its net entitlement of oil production from its stakes in projects rose almost 28 percent.

In the third quarter, total volumes sold in the Portuguese market for oil products fell 4 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to the impact of the recession.

Fourth-quarter sales of oil products to direct clients "should show declines from the third quarter, influenced by seasonal factors and the macro-economic context in the Iberian peninsula following austerity measures, especially in Portugal," Galp said.

Portugal has been hiking taxes and cutting public spending to meet tough budget deficit goals under a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout. As part of the bailout, the Portuguese government is preparing to sell its 7 percent stake in Galp.

Galp's shares were up 0.8 percent at 15.115 euros around midday while the broader market in Lisbon was off 0.1 percent.($1=0.707 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Greg Mahlich)