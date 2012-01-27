LISBON Jan 27 Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp said on Friday fourth-quarter sales of refined products slipped 1 percent from a year earlier to 4.2 million tonnes even as crude refining volumes rose almost 17 percent.

Portugal's domestic market is suffering from the country's economic recession and austerity measures imposed amid a debt crisis. In the meantime, exports jumped by almost 48 percent to 800,000 tonnes, Galp said.

Galp refined 20.97 million barrels of crude oil in the quarter.

Galp's oil output fell 9 percent from a year ago to 13,000 barrels per day, which is the company's net entitlement from its share in projects. The oil production was however 6.5 percent higher than in the preceding quarter.

The company, mainly a refiner, has a 10 percent interest in Brazil's giant Lula/Tupi field and is a partner in other Brazilian projects. It also operates in Angola.

Galp's natural gas sales rose almost 6 percent from a year earlier to over 1.4 billion cubic metres.

The company is set to report quarterly earnings on Feb. 10.

Its shares were 0.5 percent lower in early trade on Friday, while Lisbon's broader PSI20 stock index was off 0.15 percent. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; editing by James Jukwey)