LISBON, March 5 Portuguese oil company
Galp Energia plans to invest 1 billion to 1.2 billion
euros this year and then 1.2 billion euros annually until 2016,
higher than under its previous plan following a stake sale in
its Brazilian unit, the company said on Tuesday.
Under the previous strategic plan for 2012-2015, annual
investment was at around 900 million euros.
The company said it expected EBITDA compound annual growth
rate for 2011-2016 to be around 25 percent, while predicting
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
this year between 900 million euros and 1.1 billion euros.
Last November, Chinese state-owned oil company Sinopec Group
agreed to pay $3.5 billion for a 30 percent stake in Galp's
Brazilian unit, which lifted many doubts over Galp's ability to
finance its part of costly Brazilian projects. Galp is mostly a
refiner and a relative newcomer in the world of big oil.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)