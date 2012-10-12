LISBON Oct 12 Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp refined nearly 3 percent more crude in the third quarter of 2012 than a year ago as its oil production rose sharply, the company said on Friday.

The volume of oil processed at its two refineries rose to 21.28 million barrels, Galp said in a statement.

Galp's oil output from projects where the company has stakes rose almost 25 percent to 25,900 barrels per day.

The company, mainly a refiner, has a 10 percent interest in Brazil's giant Lula/Tupi field and is a partner in other Brazilian projects. It also operates in Angola.

Galp did not provide a figure for total sales of refined products, which have previously declined due to Portugal's recession. But it said sales to direct clients fell 9 percent from a year earlier to 2.5 million tonnes, while exports jumped 24 percent to some 800,000 tonnes.

Galp's natural gas sales rose 27 percent from a year earlier to 1.47 billion cubic metres.

The company is set to report quarterly earnings on Oct. 26.

Its shares were 0.27 percent lower in early trade on Friday, while Lisbon's broader PSI20 stock index was up 0.1 percent. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by William Hardy)