LISBON, April 27 Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp Energia posted a 16 percent rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by upstream activities and natural gas despite pressure on refining margins.

"The exploration and production and gas and power business segments improved their performance, following higher production from Brazil and higher prices of crude oil, and increased volumes of natural gas sold in the trading activity," Galp said.

Net profit rose to 50 million euros ($66 million) while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 48 percent to 200 million, compared with forecasts for 56 million and 208 million respectively.

Galp, largely a refiner and a fledgling crude producer, said on Friday its refining margin in the first quarter was $0.8 per barrel, down from $1.3 a year earlier.

Revenue rose 26 percent to 4.80 billion euros. Gas and power sales rose 32 percent to 795 million euros.

Galp, which produces oil in Angola and Brazil, said investment fell 33 percent to 202 million euros.

In November, Galp sold 30 percent of its Brazilian unit for $3.5 billion to Chinese group Sinopec.

Galp said debt stood at 790 million euros at the end of March, down from 3.5 billion euros at the end of December thanks to the sale.

Its shares were up 1.5 percent to 11.37 euros by 1025 GMT. ($1 = 0.7559 euro) (Reporting By Axel Bugge; Editing by Dan Lalor)