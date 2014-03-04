LISBON, March 4 Portuguese oil company Galp
Energia GALP.LS slightly raised its investment outlook for the
next few years on Tuesday to support its ambitious production
growth plan until 2020 from projects in Brazil and Africa.
Galp expects to increase its output at an average compound
growth rate of 40 percent until 2020, when production should
reach 300,000 barrels per day.
Galp put annual estimated capital expenditure until 2018 at
between 1.5 billion euros ($2.1 billion) and 1.7 billion euros,
up from 1.4 billion to 1.6 billion euros under its previous plan
for 2013-2017. It expects to invest between 1.3 billion and 1.5
billion euros this year.
The company said it expected core earnings (EBITDA) compound
annual growth rate until 2018 to be above 25 percent.
($1 = 0.7260 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)