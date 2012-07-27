(adds more information, stock price)

LISBON, July 27 Portuguese fuel and oil company Galp Energia on Friday posted a sharper-than-expected 81 percent increase in adjusted second-quarter net profit as its oil output rose and refining margins improved.

Galp said in a statement the profit, adjusted to reflect changes in the company's stocks of crude, totalled 129 million euros ($159 million).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 21 percent to 281 million euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast, on average, an adjusted net profit of 108 million euros and EBITDA of 273 million euros.

The company had earlier announced that its oil production rose by 18 percent in the quarter, mainly driven by new production in Brazil's prolific offshore subsalt belt, and it refined 3 percent more crude than a year ago.

Its refining margin in the quarter rose to $2.5 per barrel in the second quarter, up from $0.6 per barrel a year earlier as benchmark margins also improved, Galp said.

The company expects production to hold steady next quarter at 26,000 barrels of oil per day, with a rise of production in Brazil's Angra dos Reis exploration offset by falling production in Angola.

It said crude processing should increase slightly in the third quarter when compared with the previous period, when it reached 21,456 oil barrels.

"Sales to direct clients should increase, benefiting from the seasonality in the third quarter of the year, although still negatively impacted by the adverse Iberian economic environment, given the programmes of austerity measures in place."

Galp stocks were up 0.9 percent, outperforming the broader Lisbon market which was up 0.26 percent.

($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by David Cowell)