By Laurence Fletcher
| LONDON, Sept 20
LONDON, Sept 20 Fund manager GAM fears
money-printing moves by central banks to revive flagging
economies could stoke inflation, and is hedging funds with
trades in U.S. fixed income and gold mining companies, its
investment director said.
Adrian Owens, who runs fixed income and currency hedge funds
including the GAM Star Global Rates fund, said central banks
were likely to leave quantitative easing (QE) - buying assets to
pump money into weak economies to stimulate growth - in place
for longer than necessary to make sure bank lending and economic
growth resume.
He thinks the extra money in circulation could eventually
feed through into higher prices than many investors expect.
"With QE we're playing with fire," he said at a briefing
with journalists this week.
"Once credit growth comes, there's a huge amount of stimulus
still in the background. Central banks will err on the side of
caution and leave stimulus in place for too long."
September has seen a wave of major announcements from
central banks eager to avoid economic stagnation as major
economies struggle to reduce debt burdens.
The U.S. Federal Reserve last week unveiled another
ambitious stimulus programme, which will buy $40 billion of
mortgage-backed debt a month until it saw a sustained upturn in
the jobs market.
The Bank of England, meanwhile, is midway through a
four-month programme of 50 billion pounds ($81 billion) of asset
purchases that it started in July, while the Bank of Japan this
week boosted its asset-buying programme.
Owens said he had spotted an opportunity in the U.S.
Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) market, where the
yield premia - also known as the inflation breakeven rates - on
the 10-year and 30-year bonds are roughly similar, at 2.553
percent and 2.550 percent respectively.
"It's attractive buying TIPS but you're getting in at pretty
poor levels," Owens said, indicating that while these bonds may
offer a degree of protection against future price rises they
looked expensive.
Rather than just buying these bonds - which offer a haven
against future rising prices - Owens is shorting 10-year bonds
and buying 30-year, in the belief that long-term inflation
expectations are too low.
"It's usually a sloping curve. I'm very comfortable selling
the 10-year and buying 30-year," he added.
SHORTING U.S. BONDS
Meanwhile, Tim Haywood, who co-manages the GAM Absolute
Return Bond fund, said GAM funds have bought convertible bonds
issued by gold mining firms, as a way to try and hedge against
inflation. Gold is traditionally seen as an inflation hedge.
GAM is also shorting U.S. government bonds, which it thinks
looks expensive relative to the inflation outlook and relative
to European bonds.
Owens said he had bought puts - the right to sell - on U.S.
four and five-year bonds, whilst selling puts on similar
maturity bonds in Europe.
"The Fed has said nothing is going to happen, and markets
tend to extrapolate that forward. We'll make money if these
rates are not sustained, as long as U.S. yields rise faster than
European yields."
The European Central Bank is also using monetary tools as it
seeks to shore up the euro zone. This month it announced a
potentially unlimited bond-buying program, known as OMT
(outright monetary transactions), to try and lower the borrowing
costs of struggling euro zone members.
The program will see the bond purchases "sterilized" -
whereby the ECB will take interest-bearing deposits from banks
every week, matching the amount spent on the bonds - as a way to
allay German fears that it will stoke inflation.
But Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said in a statement
that "the purchase of government bonds by the Eurosystem ...
(is) tantamount to financing governments by printing banknotes".
GAM, part of Swiss-based GAM Holding, runs $48 billion in
assets across long-only and hedge fund strategies.