ZURICH, June 5 Swiss asset manager GAM Holding has agreed to buy Singleterry Mansley Asset Management, a United States-based mortgage and asset-backed securities firm.

Zurich-based GAM said on Thursday that it hopes to complete the deal in June, taking over Singleterry Mansley's $397 million of assets under management.

GAM expects the deal to cost no more than $10 million over five years. It said there will be a small cash payment upfront, with a large chunk of future revenues generated from existing Singleterry Mansley clients also part of the deal.

