Nov 7 Swiss money manager GAM Holding AG said it appointed Lars Jaeger, Pierre-Yves Moix and Stephan Müller to its alternative investments solutions team.

All three previously worked at Alternative Beta Partners AG, GAM said.

Jaeger was the founding partner and chief executive of Alternative Beta Partners, while Moix was responsible for asset allocation and Mueller was a portfolio manager, GAM said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)