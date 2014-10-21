ZURICH Oct 21 Swiss money manager GAM Holding reported a rise in third-quarter assets on Tuesday and resumed a share buy-back programme, which helped to drive a 4 percent rise in its share price.

Zurich-based GAM had announced a plan in April to buy back up to 10 percent of its shares and has already purchased 620,000 shares at an average price of 16.60 Swiss francs per share.

The programme was halted on Oct. 7 due to a blackout period required ahead of its third-quarter statement.

A GAM spokeswoman said the company had restarted buying its own shares on Tuesday following the publication of the company update.

GAM's shares were up 4 percent by 1030 GMT, outpacing a 1.4 percent in the European financial sector index.

In the last four weeks, the shares have fallen by as much 15.7 percent, but including Tuesday's rise, this represents a 10 percent fall in the last month in total.

Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti said GAM's current share price made it an attractive time for GAM to step back into the market.

"They have bought some shares but could potentially buy more ... It might be attractive now after the share price correction," Venditti said.

GAM's funds under management rose by 3 percent to 75.6 billion francs ($79.98 billion) for the three months to September, the company said in its management statement.

It did not disclose a net new money figure for the period but said "inflows for the quarter were largely consistent with the positive trends seen in the first half of the year".

GAM posted 1.3 billion francs in net new money over the first six months of the year. (1 US dollar = 0.9452 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin. Editing by Jane Merriman)