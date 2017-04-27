ZURICH, April 27 Shareholders in GAM Holding on Thursday blocked the Swiss asset manager's plan to pay up to 16 million Swiss francs ($16.1 million) in bonuses to the company's executive management team.

In a binding vote at the Zurich-based money manager's annual general meeting, 64.83 percent of shareholders voted against the proposed bonuses.

Shareholders in Switzerland were given veto power over executive and board compensation following a referendum on the issue in 2013.

($1 = 0.9935 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin, edited by John Revill)