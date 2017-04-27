Weeks after near-collapse, Home Capital plants seeds of recovery
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
ZURICH, April 27 Shareholders in GAM Holding on Thursday blocked the Swiss asset manager's plan to pay up to 16 million Swiss francs ($16.1 million) in bonuses to the company's executive management team.
In a binding vote at the Zurich-based money manager's annual general meeting, 64.83 percent of shareholders voted against the proposed bonuses.
Shareholders in Switzerland were given veto power over executive and board compensation following a referendum on the issue in 2013.
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 15 Bitcoin fell to a three-week low on Thursday as investors took profits partly in response to a bearish report from Goldman Sachs as well as concerns about a Chinese bitcoin miner's plan to undertake a "hard fork" that will result in a split in the digital currency.