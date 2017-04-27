Weeks after near-collapse, Home Capital plants seeds of recovery
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery
ZURICH, April 27 Shareholders in GAM Holding on Thursday rejected proposals by activist hedge fund investor RBR Capital Advisors to shake up the Swiss money manager's board of directors.
In votes at GAM's annual general meeting, shareholders rejected RBR's three board proposals, which were part of a broader effort to cut costs at GAM and replace Chief Executive Alexander Friedman.
RBR, which has said it owns close to 5 percent of GAM shares, had said it would scrap its attempt to revamp the company if it did not get enough shareholder backing at the AGM. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 15 Bitcoin fell to a three-week low on Thursday as investors took profits partly in response to a bearish report from Goldman Sachs as well as concerns about a Chinese bitcoin miner's plan to undertake a "hard fork" that will result in a split in the digital currency.