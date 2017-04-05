BRIEF-Veneto Banca's former managers being notified of legal action against them
June 14 Italian regional lender Veneto Banca says:
ZURICH, April 5 Swiss asset manager GAM Holding on Wednesday urged shareholders to reject proposals from activist hedge fund investor RBR amid pressure from the group to cut costs and change chief executive.
"The Board of Directors believes its proposed candidates will best serve the interests of all shareholders and unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors and AGAINST the proposals made by the Requesting Shareholders," Zurich-based GAM said in an invitation to its annual general meeting due to take place on April 27.
RBR wants GAM to cut 353 back office jobs to help lower costs by 100 million Swiss francs annually, and has proposed to elect Kasia Robinski as chairwoman, William Raynar as a board member and Rudolf Bohli on its board of directors. It also wants to replace current Chief Executive Alexander Friedman.
The size of RBR's stake in GAM is closer to 5 percent than 3 percent, RBR founder and Chief Investment Officer Bohli said last week. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
PRAGUE, June 14 Czech lender Komercni Banka will be ready to meet higher capital requirements next year, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday, after the central bank decided this week to make banks put more aside in case of hard times.
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union regulators should consider the social impact of winding down banks when they apply new liquidation rules that could affect depositors, retail investors and senior bondholders, a German-Italian joint paper said.