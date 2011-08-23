BRIEF-Storebrand Q4 beats forecast, dividend higher than expected
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)
* GAM 2011 H1 underlying net profit 100.4 mln Sfr
ZURICH Aug 23 Profit at Swiss fund manager GAM Holdings fell in the first half of 2011, with net new money tumbling 89 percent from a year earlier.
Underlying net profit fell 6 percent to 100.4 million francs from 106.3 million francs a year earlier, the company said without giving reasons for the fall. Assets under management fell 3 percent to 113.5 billion francs.
The record-strong Swiss franc has burdened profit for Switzerland's banks, including at wealth manager Julius Baer, by raising the relative cost of management fees.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto and Catherine Bosley)
* Storebrand q4 group result NOK 912 million (Reuters poll NOK 603 million)
* Q4 net interest income 733 million Norwegian crowns ($88.15 million) (Reuters poll 730 million crowns)
* With effect from 8 February 2017, Andile Mazwai, has been appointed as an executive director and chief operating officer of company.