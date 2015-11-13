BRIEF-BOC Aviation buys two Boeing aircrafts for $758.2 mln
* Entered into aircraft purchase agreement with certain subsidiaries of Boeing
Nov 13 Investment manager GAM hired Mark Willmott to head its UK institutional business.
Willmott, based in London, joins from Jupiter Asset Management, where he was director of institutional business. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, March 30 A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by taxi owners and lenders accusing New York City and its Taxi and Limousine Commission of jeopardizing their survival by imposing burdensome regulations and letting the Uber ride-sharing service take passengers away.