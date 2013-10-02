(Adds background)
BANJUL Oct 2 Gambia has withdrawn from the
Commonwealth, the 54-member grouping including Britain and most
of its former colonies, branding it a "neo-colonial
institution," according to a statement released by the West
African nation on Wednesday.
"The government has withdrawn its membership of the British
Commonwealth and decided that the Gambia will never be a member
of any neo-colonial institution and will never be a party to any
institution that represents an extension of colonialism," read a
statement broadcast on state television.
No further reason for the decision was given.
Gambia joined the commonwealth in 1965. A sliver of a
country surrounded by Senegal, Gambia is a popular destination
for European sun-seekers, many of them British, with its
tropical climate and white beaches.
There is a history of bad blood between President Yahya
Jammeh, who came to power in a 1994 coup, and the country's
former colonial master.
Jammeh accused Britain of backing Gambia's political
opposition ahead of 2011 elections, while Britain has criticised
the Gambian government for its poor human rights record,
including a series of executions carried out last year.
Jammeh's government has been accused by human rights groups
of persecuting its political opponents and homosexuals.
In a speech before the United Nations General Assembly last
week, Jammeh called homosexuality a threat to human existence
and criticized other countries for regarding it as a human
right.
(Reporting By Pap Saine; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Daniel Flynn and David Brunnstrom)