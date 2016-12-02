* Opposition candidate won surprise poll victory
* Gambia's authoritarian Jammeh has ruled for 22 years
* Economy in ruins, country an international pariah
By Edward McAllister and Joe Bavier
DAKAR, Dec 2 A decade and a half ago, Adama
Barrow was working 15-hour shifts as a security guard at
retailer Argos in north London, harbouring dreams of making his
mark as a real estate developer.
On Friday, he was declared president-elect of his homeland,
the tiny riverside West African nation of Gambia, ending over
two decades of rule by Yahya Jammeh, a feared authoritarian who
once said he would rule for "a billion years".
Gambians are now looking to the man nicknamed "no drama
Adama" because of his cool, calm collectedness, to reverse 22
years under Jammeh's erratic rule that have hurt the economy and
made the popular holiday destination a regional pariah.
It is not a job that the soft-spoken Barrow - a member of
the Fula ethnic group from rural eastern Gambia - had sought
out. He only learnt he was even being considered as a party
leader when he turned up for the vote in September.
Jammeh, a former army officer, seized power in a 1994 coup
before he had even turned 30. In contrast, Barrow, 51, was
unknown to most of his compatriots before the main opposition
United Democratic Party's (UDP) leadership election.
"(Before) Barrow came to vote for a new UDP party leader, he
didn't even know his name was on the ballot," said Ramzia Diab,
a leading member of the coalition that backed his run for the
nation's presidency.
In April, small protests in Banjul calling for electoral
reform had led to dozens of arrests. Two UDP members died in
custody while others were sentenced to jail time.
When the UDP's then-president Ousainou Darboe, who had lost
to Jammeh in four successive elections of questionable
credibility, was handed a three-year prison sentence, the party
needed a leader.
"(Barrow) was absolutely thrust into this position," said
Jeffrey Smith, founding director of the advocacy group Vanguard
Africa. "He took hold of that leadership and played a seminal
role in rallying the disparate opposition leaders around him."
"THE OPPOSITE OF JAMMEH"
Until he took control, Barrow was mainly known within the
UDP, which he joined in 1996, for his methodical management of
the books as party treasurer.
But he quickly proved to be an adept opponent, turning
Jammeh's attempts to stamp out dissent against the
administration and galvanising a coalition of eight parties to
back a single candidate in the Dec. 1 vote. They chose him.
"I am overwhelmed by your confidence," Barrow said timidly
in a speech accepting the candidacy.
Barrow plans to reverse some of Jammeh's capricious acts,
including stopping Gambia's withdrawal from the International
Criminal Court announced last month, his spokesman Karamaba
Touray said. He will also ask to rejoin the Commonwealth and
nullify Jammeh's declaration of Gambia as an Islamic republic.
"He is the absolute opposite of Jammeh. He wants to restore
democracy, it will be entirely different," Touray said.
The biggest test of this ambition comes in three years'
time: Barrow has pledged to step down by then to open up newly
democratic Gambia's political space.
(Editing by Tim Cocks and Alison Williams)