BANJUL Dec 2 Gambia's electoral commission head said on Friday that President Yahya Jammeh would concede defeat in an election, bringing a shock end to his 22 years in power since he staged a coup.

Alieu Momarr Njai was speaking to reporters at the electoral commission in Banjul.

(Reporting by Cheikh Sadibou Mane in Banjul; Additional reporting by Nellie Peyton, Ed McAllister and Tim Cocks in Dakar; Writing by Tim Cocks)