* Senegal says its nationals among those executed
* Affair could complicate ties over Casamance
* Sall urges stay of execution for others
By Diadie Ba
DAKAR, Aug 28 Senegalese President Macky Sall
said on Tuesday that he has summoned Gambia's ambassador after
confirming that two of its nationals were among nine prisoners
executed by firing squad in neighbouring Gambia amid
international outcry.
Sall joined international appeals for Gambia to halt a
series of planned executions of death row prisoners which
includes a third Senegalese citizen.
"I have asked the prime minister to summon the ambassador of
The Gambia tomorrow to notify the position of the state of
Senegal. If he does not come at the appointed time, he will
leave Senegal," Sall told a news conference late on Tuesday.
The executions, more of which are planned in coming weeks,
could upset delicate ties between the two poor West African
neighbours just as Sall seeks Gambia's cooperation to end the
separatist conflict in Senegal's Casamance region.
Gambian President Yahya Jammeh vowed this month to execute
all of 40-plus death row inmates by mid-September "to ensure
that criminals get what they deserve." His announcement drew
condemnation from the African Union, the European Union,
Britain, Germany, France and human rights groups.
The United States also condemned "the lack of transparency
and haste" of the executions and an apparent lack of due process
leading to the death sentences.
Gambia confirmed on Monday it had executed six civilians and
three members of the army for a variety of crimes which, it
said, all involved murder.
Rights group Amnesty International, said in a statement that
the 38 people still on death row faced imminent risk of
execution, adding that there were concerns most of them were
convicted after unfair trials.
"Some were sentenced after being tried on politically
motivated charges and have been subjected to torture and other
ill-treatment to force confessions," said Paule Rigaud, Amnesty
International's deputy director for Africa.
"HALT EXECUTIONS"
The U.N. special rapporteur on arbitrary executions,
Christof Heyns, said the executions were a step backward for the
West African nation, which has had a 27-year moratorium on the
death penalty and abolished capital punishment for drug offences
in April 2011.
Heyns also raised concern over the trials and the execution
of the sentences.
"According to available evidence the trials did not meet due
process safeguards," Heyns said in a statement.
"The executions were carried out in secrecy, away from the
public and from the families, and do not meet the requirements
of transparency."
In Washington, the State Department said it was "greatly
concerned" by the executions and called on Jammeh's government
to stop them, pending further review.
"The United States calls on President Jammeh to immediately
halt all executions in order to review all of The Gambia's
capital cases and ensure that they are in accordance with The
Gambia's domestic law and its international obligations," State
Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a statement.
Jammeh, who seized power in a 1994 coup, has long faced
criticism over his rights record in a country that attracts
British sun-seekers with its tropical climate and white beaches.
In common with a number of African states, Gambia has the
death penalty but until now has rarely used it. Amnesty said the
last execution there was in 1985.
It is unclear why Jammeh, who won re-election last year in a
poll that regional groups said had been marred by intimidation
of voters and opponents, is pressing ahead with executions now.
One of Africa's most controversial rulers, Jammeh announced
in 2007 that he had a herbal concoction that cured AIDS, but
only on Thursdays, a statement derided by health experts.
Senegal's Sall, who saw off incumbent Abdoulaye Wade in a
March presidential election, has sought to enlist Gambian
cooperation to end a low-intensity separatist rebellion in the
Casamance region that skirts Senegal's neighbour.